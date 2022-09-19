iPhone 15 release date leaked; Find details

With the debut of the iPhone 14, rumours and leaks have started circulating on the internet for the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup. Apple unveiled four new iPhones on September 7, 2022, so no new model is expected. But Apple will certainly bring the iPhone 15 in 2023, considering its past trends. The tech giant introduces a new iPhone lineup almost every year with various improvements. This year the iPhone 14 lineup came with a ton of upgrades, and we also expect the same for the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup. The phones are expected to bring a new chip, design, camera improvements, faster processing and much more. Check out the expected release date of the iPhone 15 and the expected specifications we might see.

iPhone 15 launch

The tech giant sticks to the same release schedule almost every year. The big launch event will also take place in September for the iPhone 15. Also, it usually falls at the beginning of the month, especially on a Tuesday or Wednesday; therefore, we should expect the same for the next iPhone series. As per reports for 2023, the iPhone 15 release date will be either Tuesday, September 12 or Wednesday, September 13.

They reported, "The Wednesday might seem likelier, if only to put a bit of breathing room between the iPhone launch and September 11, an important day of remembrance for the 9/11 World Trade Centre tragedy."

The website further added that iPhone 15 pre-orders would go on sale on Friday, September 15, 2023, followed by the next iOS software update (iOS 17?) on Monday, September 18.



