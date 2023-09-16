iPhone 15 Series Pre-Booking Window to Open Soon: Check India Price and Discount Offers

The newly launched iPhone 15 series is now available for pre-booking. Indians interested in buying the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max can get any of these at a lower price with introductory offers. The reservation window opened today at 5:30 p.m. The sale will officially take place on September 22. Here's a look at the new iPhones' prices and discounted launch offers that many would like to know before the sale and pre-order event.

iPhone 15: Price in India for all models

The iPhone 15 with the base 128GB is priced at Rs 79,900, and the 256GB model will sell for Rs 89,900. The 512GB version will be available to consumers for Rs 1,09,900.

iPhone 15 Plus: Price in India

The iPhone 15 Plus with 128GB will cost you Rs 89,900, and the 256GB variant is Rs 99,900. There is also a 512GB model for the exact iPhone, and it will be on sale for Rs 1,19,900.

iPhone 15 Pro: Price in India

The iPhone 15 Pro with 128GB model is priced at Rs 1,34,900, and the 256GB variant will cost you Rs 1,44,900. People can also buy the 512GB model for Rs 1,64,900 or the 1TB variant for Rs.1,84,900.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Price in India

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple's most premium iPhone, is priced at Rs 1,59,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB variant will cost you Rs 1,79,900, while the 1TB model will be available for Rs 1,99,900.

iPhone 15 Series Pre-Order Today: Discount Offers on Flipkart and Apple India Store, Exchange Offer

On Flipkart, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available with a discount offer of Rs 5,000 on HDFC bank credit card transactions. People with an HDFC debit card can also enjoy this offer if they opt for EMI transactions. Flipkart is not offering such offers on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

People can also buy the iPhone from Apple's official online store. Apple has announced discounts and rebates for its new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. HDFC Bank Card users can enjoy a value of Rs 6,000, while non-Pro models have a cashback offer of Rs 5,000. The company also offers bank discount offers on older iPhone models, with Rs 4,000 off for iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, Rs 3,000 for iPhone 13, and Rs 2,000 for iPhone SE.

Additionally, Apple offers trade-in options where buyers can receive up to Rs 55,700 in instant credit when exchanging eligible smartphones for a new iPhone. But this trade-in offer is calculated based on the old phone you are trading in and its condition. The age factor also matters because if the smartphone is ancient, you may get less discount on the exchange price. Therefore, users are advised to check the offers and everything on all the websites and then book the new iPhone, where they will get it at the lowest possible price.