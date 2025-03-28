iPhone 16 Available for Under Rs 45,000 on Flipkart: How to Avail the Deal

If you’ve been waiting to purchase the iPhone 16 at a lower price, now is the perfect opportunity. Flipkart is offering a significant discount, bringing the price down to Rs 43,879 with exchange offers. This makes Apple’s latest smartphone more budget-friendly than ever before.

Discount Details on Flipkart

The iPhone 16, originally priced at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB model, is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 69,999 after an instant discount of Rs 9,901. However, the most substantial savings come from Flipkart’s exchange program. By trading in an older smartphone, customers can receive up to Rs 61,200 in additional discounts.

For example, exchanging an iPhone 13 could get you a discount of Rs 26,120, reducing the price to just Rs 43,879. Similarly, trading in an iPhone 12 could fetch up to Rs 20,100 in savings, bringing the final cost down to Rs 49,899. The actual discount depends on the model and condition of the device you trade in. To check your eligibility, visit Flipkart and enter your device details.

Is the iPhone 16 Worth Buying at This Price?

The iPhone 16 is powered by Apple’s latest A18 Bionic chip, ensuring top-tier performance for gaming, video editing, and everyday tasks. The device features a 6.1-inch OLED display that delivers sharp and vibrant visuals, making it ideal for streaming and social media.

A new Camera Control button has been introduced for enhanced usability. Additionally, the smartphone boasts a 48MP Fusion main camera with 2x zoom capabilities and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, offering high-quality photography. The iPhone 16 is also built with Apple’s durable Ceramic Shield glass, providing extra protection without adding weight.

While it lacks some Pro features like a 120Hz ProMotion display and a telephoto lens, these omissions do not significantly impact its overall appeal. At this discounted price, the iPhone 16 offers excellent value for money, delivering a premium iPhone experience at a lower cost.

How to Grab the Deal?

Visit Flipkart and search for the iPhone 16. Check the listed price and look for available discounts. Use the exchange offer by entering details of your old device to get additional savings. Review the final price and complete the purchase before the offer ends.

This limited-time deal makes the iPhone 16 one of the most affordable flagship smartphones from Apple. Don’t miss your chance to grab it at a heavily discounted price!