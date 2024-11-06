iPhone 16 Gets Mirrorless Camera-Style Focus Lock with iOS 18.2 Beta 2 Update

Apple has finally delivered its promise to give the iPhone 16 camera more professional-level control with the iOS 18.2 Beta 2 update. When the iPhone 16 launched in September, Apple promoted its new Camera Control feature, highlighting the ability to lock focus and exposure, but the feature was not available at launch. With iOS 18.2 Beta 2, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, users can lock focus and exposure, delivering a more DSLR-like experience in their pocket.

iPhone 16 New Camera Control Feature: How to Lock Focus and Exposure

The new focus and exposure lock feature is simple yet powerful. To activate it, users must lightly press and hold the Camera Control button on the screen. This action locks the focus and exposure, preventing the automatic adjustments that can sometimes make it challenging to capture a steady shot with inconsistent lighting. The benefit? Users gain precise control over their images, as the camera won't continuously adjust based on light or movement—ideal for capturing subjects in controlled lighting environments.

To take the shot, users simply press the Camera Control button fully, snapping a photo without losing the locked settings. This is particularly useful for those who want professional-level shots on the go without relying on the phone's automatic adjustments. The functionality mimics traditional cameras like DSLRs or mirrorless models, providing a significant upgrade to the mobile photography experience.

What Else is Coming with iOS 18.2?

Besides the camera feature, the iOS 18.2 update brings a suite of exciting Apple intelligence tools to the iPhone 16 series. Users can look forward to additions like Genmoji and Image Playground, as well as the integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT for an expanded set of AI features. However, Visual Intelligence, Apple's advanced image analysis tool, is exclusive to the iPhone 16 and won't be available for older models like the iPhone 15 Pro.

In addition, Apple will expand language support for Apple intelligence, making the features more accessible to users worldwide and not limited to U.S. English speakers. The final, stable release of iOS 18.2 is expected to arrive in December, but those eager to try it out can download the developer beta now.

This update promises to enhance the iPhone 16's capabilities significantly, especially for photography enthusiasts looking for more control and flexibility in their shots.