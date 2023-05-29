iPhone 16 Pro models to flaunt the biggest display and new cameras

The iPhone 16 series is back in the news as more details about the 2024 iPhones have surfaced online. The iPhone 16 Pro models are said to come with the largest screen sizes and new cameras. The claims are pretty significant, and it's a bit surprising considering that the launch of this series is over a year away, and leaks of next year's models are coming every week. Here are all the details.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that the screen sizes of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will increase "a couple tenths of an inch diagonally." The existing version of the iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch panel. Rumour has it that the iPhone 15 series will retain the previous screen sizes, and its successor will have larger screens.

The latest report from the cited source backs up recent leaks claiming that the Pro models will come with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. Ming-Chi Kuo has also hinted at the same thing that the iPhones of 2024 will be much bigger. However, DSCC's Ross Young tweeted slightly different screen sizes: 6.2 and 6.8 inches. But we know what to expect from next year's models. The devices will likely have an OLED screen because Apple has been offering this for a long time.

As for the cameras, tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a new 1/1.14-inch Sony IMX903 camera sensor on the back, which tipster ShrimpApplePro also suggested. The iPhone 16 Pro models are also said to come with a new periscope camera on the back, which Apple should only offer with the iPhone 15 Pro Max later this year. This periscope lens could support up to 6x optical zoom on the Max model, and the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to retain 3x optical zoom support.

The iPhone 15 series may launch in India and globally in September this year if we go by previous events. The iPhone 16 series will arrive at the end of next year, and it is too early to talk about its launch timeline.