iPhone 16 Pro Users Face Persistent Screen Issues Despite iOS 18.1 Updates

Despite recent updates to iOS 18.0.1 and iOS 18.1 beta intended to resolve bugs, iPhone 16 Pro users still grapple with a significant issue—unresponsive screens leading to abrupt reboots. Since the iPhone 16 Pro's launch in September, users have reported multiple bugs, with this latest glitch adding to the frustration.



According to complaints on Reddit, MacRumors, and Apple Support forums, specific iPhone 16 Pro models unexpectedly freeze and restart. This problem often occurs without warning, disrupting the user experience during app navigation or even when the device is in StandBy mode.

Although Apple attempted to address previous bugs with iOS 18.0.1 and the iOS 18.1 beta, these fixes haven't entirely resolved the issue. Reports suggest that the problem is more prevalent among iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models, which seem particularly vulnerable to this glitch.

For some, the situation has become unbearable, with users experiencing up to 20 crashes daily. While Apple has replaced some devices, this hasn't always solved the issue. Interestingly, some users have found that performing a clean installation of iOS without restoring from iCloud has helped, suggesting a potential bug linked to iCloud.

As frustration mounts, iPhone 16 Pro users continue to share their experiences online, hoping for a more permanent solution from Apple. The company has yet to provide a definitive fix.