Live
- Felt better rhythm against Pakistan: Kuldeep Yadav on his 3-40 performance
- India Inc to clock 7-8 pc growth in Q4 FY25 led by uptick in rural demand, govt spending
- Bengal dancer dies in accident while escaping drunk youths
- Praising Vijayan: Has Shashi Tharoor bitten off more than he can chew?
- Viraja Frills Womenswear Brand New Store Launch at Kukatpally by Mrs Mitalee Agrawal, Mrs India Telangana Crown winner 2025
- Air Force Base in Bangladesh attacked, several injured
- Snapdragon’s AI PC Revolution: How Qualcomm is Bringing Next-Gen Computing to India via Croma Stores
- CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Amgen India Facility in Hyderabad
- Why Fruit Juice Might Not Be the Best Breakfast Choice
- Right time to invest in Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi at Global Investors Summit
Just In
iPhone 16e Goes on Sale: How to Avail Up to Rs. 10,000 Discount
Grab the latest iPhone 16e at a discounted price with exclusive bank offers and exchange deals before sales begin on February 28.
Apple unveiled the iPhone 16e on February 19, priced at Rs. 59,900 in India. Pre-orders began on February 21, while official sales will commence on February 28. Ahead of its launch, Redington, Apple's authorized distributor in India, has introduced special discounts, allowing customers to save up to Rs. 10,000 on their purchase.
How to Get Rs. 10,000 Off on iPhone 16e
Redington is offering a combination of cashback and exchange bonuses. Customers using ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, or SBI Bank credit cards can avail an instant cashback of Rs. 4,000, reducing the price to Rs. 55,900. Additionally, those trading in an old device can receive an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 6,000, bringing the final price down to Rs. 49,900.
The exact exchange value depends on Redington’s assessment of the phone’s condition and model. Customers can check their eligibility for the exchange offer in-store or explore third-party platforms like Cashify for potentially better deals.
Availability and Store Timings
The iPhone 16e will be available at all Redington stores across India. Sales will begin at 8 AM on February 28, and the offers will be applicable in all outlets nationwide.
iPhone 16e: Features and Specifications
The iPhone 16e comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display and Apple's Face ID system. Apple has replaced the mute switch with an action button and switched from the lightning connector to a USB-C port.
Powering the device is Apple’s A18 chip, complemented by Apple Intelligence features such as Genmoji, Writing Tools, and ChatGPT integration. Future updates will also include Visual Intelligence support. Benchmark tests suggest the device houses 8GB RAM, although Apple has not officially disclosed this specification.
For photography enthusiasts, the iPhone 16e boasts a 48MP Fusion rear camera with 2x digital zoom, Portrait mode, Night mode, and HDR. The front features a 12MP TrueDepth camera with autofocus. Video recording supports 4K resolution at up to 60fps.
Final Thoughts
With exciting discounts and exchange offers, buyers can secure the iPhone 16e at a reduced price. Sales start on February 28 at all Redington outlets across India, making it the perfect time to grab Apple's latest offering at a great deal.