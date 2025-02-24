iPhone 16e Goes on Sale: How to Avail Up to Rs. 10,000 Discount

Apple unveiled the iPhone 16e on February 19, priced at Rs. 59,900 in India. Pre-orders began on February 21, while official sales will commence on February 28. Ahead of its launch, Redington, Apple's authorized distributor in India, has introduced special discounts, allowing customers to save up to Rs. 10,000 on their purchase.

How to Get Rs. 10,000 Off on iPhone 16e

Redington is offering a combination of cashback and exchange bonuses. Customers using ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, or SBI Bank credit cards can avail an instant cashback of Rs. 4,000, reducing the price to Rs. 55,900. Additionally, those trading in an old device can receive an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 6,000, bringing the final price down to Rs. 49,900.

The exact exchange value depends on Redington’s assessment of the phone’s condition and model. Customers can check their eligibility for the exchange offer in-store or explore third-party platforms like Cashify for potentially better deals.

Availability and Store Timings

The iPhone 16e will be available at all Redington stores across India. Sales will begin at 8 AM on February 28, and the offers will be applicable in all outlets nationwide.

iPhone 16e: Features and Specifications

The iPhone 16e comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display and Apple's Face ID system. Apple has replaced the mute switch with an action button and switched from the lightning connector to a USB-C port.

Powering the device is Apple’s A18 chip, complemented by Apple Intelligence features such as Genmoji, Writing Tools, and ChatGPT integration. Future updates will also include Visual Intelligence support. Benchmark tests suggest the device houses 8GB RAM, although Apple has not officially disclosed this specification.

For photography enthusiasts, the iPhone 16e boasts a 48MP Fusion rear camera with 2x digital zoom, Portrait mode, Night mode, and HDR. The front features a 12MP TrueDepth camera with autofocus. Video recording supports 4K resolution at up to 60fps.

Final Thoughts

With exciting discounts and exchange offers, buyers can secure the iPhone 16e at a reduced price. Sales start on February 28 at all Redington outlets across India, making it the perfect time to grab Apple's latest offering at a great deal.