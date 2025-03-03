Live
- Finland opens door for skilled Indian professionals
- My statement on power sharing pact between Karnataka CM, Dy CM true: BJP's Ashoka
- My Perfect Paper - An Overview of the Features
- South Korean ex-Prez Park calls for unity within ruling party ahead of Yoon impeachment ruling
- DCM slams Kannada actors, draws opposition ire
- Fraudster arrested for cheating investors of `5.8 lakh
- India’s manufacturing growth slows but stays strong in Feb: Report
- 8,000 chickens die due to suspected bird flu
- PMI scheme: MCA announces over 3,100 paid IT and software development internships
- Most people over 50 in India unaware of shingles disease, despite being at risk
Just In
iPhone 17 Air: Apple’s Ultra-Thin Device May Ditch These Features – Expected Launch in September
Apple’s iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever but may lack a bottom speaker, Ultra-Wide camera, and SIM slot.
Apple is expected to introduce the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air later this year, replacing the Plus variant. According to reports, this model will be the sleekest and lightest iPhone yet but will come with certain compromises.
Three Features the iPhone 17 Air May Drop
1. Bottom Speaker
Leaks suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will have only one speaker, integrated into the earpiece at the top. Rendered images indicate a minimal number of holes on the bottom edge, likely for microphones.
2. Ultra-Wide Camera
Similar to the iPhone 16e, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a single 48-megapixel Fusion camera. While this setup will support 1× and 2× zoom with optical-like quality, it will lack an Ultra-Wide camera for 0.5× photos. The extra space may allow for a larger battery.
3. Physical SIM Card Slot
Apple began phasing out physical SIM card slots with the iPhone 14 series in the U.S. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to support only eSIMs in more regions globally, making it fully reliant on digital SIM technology.
Expected Specifications and Features
The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature a 6.6-inch display with a Dynamic Island and Face ID. However, its specifications may be slightly reduced compared to the Pro models in the lineup.
iPhone 17 Air Price and Availability in India
The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to launch alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in September. Reports suggest it could be priced around Rs 90,000 in India. With no Plus variant this year, the Air model may serve as its replacement.