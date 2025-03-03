iPhone 17 Air: Apple’s Ultra-Thin Device May Ditch These Features – Expected Launch in September

Apple is expected to introduce the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air later this year, replacing the Plus variant. According to reports, this model will be the sleekest and lightest iPhone yet but will come with certain compromises.

Three Features the iPhone 17 Air May Drop

1. Bottom Speaker

Leaks suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will have only one speaker, integrated into the earpiece at the top. Rendered images indicate a minimal number of holes on the bottom edge, likely for microphones.

2. Ultra-Wide Camera

Similar to the iPhone 16e, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a single 48-megapixel Fusion camera. While this setup will support 1× and 2× zoom with optical-like quality, it will lack an Ultra-Wide camera for 0.5× photos. The extra space may allow for a larger battery.

3. Physical SIM Card Slot

Apple began phasing out physical SIM card slots with the iPhone 14 series in the U.S. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to support only eSIMs in more regions globally, making it fully reliant on digital SIM technology.

Expected Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature a 6.6-inch display with a Dynamic Island and Face ID. However, its specifications may be slightly reduced compared to the Pro models in the lineup.

iPhone 17 Air Price and Availability in India

The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to launch alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in September. Reports suggest it could be priced around Rs 90,000 in India. With no Plus variant this year, the Air model may serve as its replacement.