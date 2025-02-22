iPhone 17 Air: Expected Price, Launch Date, Design, Camera, Specifications, and More

Apple is expected to launch the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air in 2025, featuring a sleek 5.5mm-6mm design, A19 chip, and Apple’s in-house 5G modem. It may sport a 6.6-inch OLED display, a 48MP rear camera, and a 24MP front camera. The launch is likely in September 2025

Ultra-Thin Design and Colour Variants

Apple is reportedly working on making the iPhone 17 Air the slimmest iPhone to date, with a thickness of approximately 5.5mm to 6mm. The device is expected to feature a titanium-aluminium frame, offering durability while maintaining a lightweight build. The rear camera bump may be housed in a horizontal bar, accommodating a single-lens camera, LED flash, and microphone.

The iPhone 17 Air is likely to be available in multiple colours, including White, Black, Pink, and Blue.

Display and Performance

The iPhone 17 Air may come with a 6.6-inch OLED screen featuring a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate for smoother visuals. Apple is expected to use a more advanced display material to enhance scratch and drop resistance.

The device is anticipated to be powered by the next-generation A19 chip, promising improved speed and efficiency. Additionally, Apple’s in-house 5G modem will support sub-6GHz connectivity, though it might lack mmWave technology.

Camera Upgrades

Unlike the Pro models with multiple cameras, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a single 48MP rear camera. This sensor, similar to the iPhone 16’s, will offer high-quality images but may not include telephoto or ultrawide capabilities. The front camera is rumoured to be upgraded to 24MP, enhancing selfie and video call quality.

Expected Price and Launch Date in India

Positioned between the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 17 Air is speculated to start at around $899 (approximately ₹89,900 in India). The launch event is likely to be scheduled between September 11 and 13, 2025, alongside other iPhone 17 models.

Final Name: iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim?

While Apple has not officially confirmed the name, leaks suggest that the device may be called either the "iPhone 17 Air" or "iPhone 17 Slim." Given Apple’s history of using the "Air" branding in iPads and MacBooks, the iPhone 17 Air seems like a strong possibility.