iPhone 17 Production Begins in Bengaluru, India: Key Details Revealed

Apple is set to begin early development of its base iPhone 17 model in India, marking a notable shift in its production strategy. The move comes as Apple aims to diversify its manufacturing operations and reduce dependence on China by urging suppliers to expand their operations in India. Following the success of assembling certain iPhone 16 models in India, Apple plans to also advance iPhone 17 production in the country. Here’s what we know about Apple’s plans and the upcoming iPhone 17.

iPhone 17 Production Begins in Bengaluru

According to Wayne Ma from The Information, Apple’s long-time manufacturing partner, Foxconn, is expected to start early development of the iPhone 17 at its factory in Bengaluru. This development signals a strategic shift for Apple’s production, with India playing a greater role in its flagship phone lineup. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 has already passed its initial development stages, meaning essential design, component choices, and other critical specifications have been finalized.

Currently, engineers at the Indian factories are working on building prototypes of the iPhone 17 for evaluation. The prototypes will undergo rigorous testing to ensure they meet Apple’s high standards. While Apple’s expansion plans in India are ambitious, success hinges on maintaining the brand’s quality standards in these new production locations.

iPhone 17:Expected Specifications and Features

While Apple has not yet confirmed any specifics, supply chain analyst Jeff Pu has offered insights into expected upgrades for the iPhone 17. Rumours suggest that the new model will maintain a 6.1-inch Retina display and be powered by Apple’s upcoming A19 chipset, likely paired with 8GB of RAM for enhanced performance.

Camera upgrades are also expected, with the iPhone 17 rumoured to feature a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the front, a 24MP selfie camera could be introduced, a significant upgrade from the 12MP camera on the iPhone 16.

Looking Ahead to September 2025

Though the rumoured specifications indicate modest upgrades over the iPhone 16, enthusiasts will have to wait until the anticipated September 2025 launch to see Apple’s final offerings for the iPhone 17. As Apple continues to strengthen its manufacturing base in India, this latest development phase marks an exciting chapter in Apple’s global production strategy.