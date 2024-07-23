iPhone 17 Rumors: Slim Design, Enhanced Display, and Faster Chips

Even before the anticipated launch of the iPhone 16 this September, rumours and leaks about the iPhone 17, expected in 2025, are generating excitement. The iPhone 17 is rumoured to bring several enhancements and significant updates, including the potential introduction of a new top-tier option called the "iPhone 17 Slim," which would replace the current "Plus" variants.

iPhone 17 Slim Design

One of the most intriguing rumours is the introduction of the iPhone 17 Slim. According to a leak from Ice Universe on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging site, Apple may discontinue the "Plus" variant in favour of this new, ultra-thin model. Although "Slim" might not be the official name, it aptly describes the expected super-thin design.

Apple is planning major upgrades for the iPhone 17 lineup including new sizes, 120Hz ProMotion on standard models, A19 chip, and more



Would you wait to upgrade next year?



Source: Ice Universe (on Weibo)

The screen size of the iPhone 17 Slim is rumoured to fall between 6.1 and 6.7 inches, with potential sizes such as 6.55, 6.6, or 6.65 inches. This would make it smaller than the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Slim is anticipated to be a premium device, akin to the groundbreaking iPhone X in 2017, which introduced advanced features alongside more traditional models.



Enhanced Display

Earlier this year, Chinese Weibo leaker Instant Digital claimed that the iPhone 17 would feature a "super-hard anti-reflective layer" on its outer glass, making it more scratch-resistant than previous models. Apple has been using Ceramic Shields, a ceramic-glass hybrid material developed with Corning, since 2020. Although nothing is official yet, these rumours indicate that the iPhone 17 will have a significantly improved display.

According to Ice Universe,



Apple will discontinue the "Plus" iPhone model in 2025 and introduce the high-end iPhone 17 "Slim" that will sit above the 17 Pro Max



Prices and display sizes:



iPhone 17 ( $799, 6.27" )

17 Pro ( $1,099, 6.27" )

17 Pro Max ( $1,199,

Apple is also rumoured to enhance the Dynamic Island design with a notable upgrade to the front-facing camera, increasing the resolution from 12 megapixels to 24 megapixels. This enhancement would likely result in sharper selfies and improved video quality.



New Camera Design

With each new iPhone, the camera design changes, and the iPhone 17 is no exception. While the iPhone 16 is expected to feature a vertical pill-shaped rear camera, the iPhone 17 might see a major overhaul in camera design. Rumours suggest that the cameras could be relocated from the top-left corner to the top centre, similar to the design of the Google Pixel. This change could provide a fresh aesthetic and potentially improve camera functionality.

More Powerful and Faster Chips

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 17 series is expected to feature the A19 chip, utilizing an enhanced 3-nanometer process rather than TSMC's cutting-edge 2-nanometer chips. This upgrade aligns with Apple's tradition of equipping new iPhones with faster and more efficient chip technology annually. The A19 chip, anticipated to be the most advanced option in 2025, is likely to be included in the premium iPhone 17 Slim model. Apple's focus on artificial intelligence suggests improvements to the dedicated Neural Engine for machine learning tasks.

While the iPhone 16 launch is just around the corner, the buzz around the iPhone 17 is already palpable. With rumours pointing to significant upgrades in design, display, and processing power, the iPhone 17 promises to be a major leap forward for Apple. The potential introduction of the iPhone 17 Slim as a new top-tier option adds an exciting dimension to the lineup. As always, these rumours should be taken with a grain of salt until official announcements are made. Nonetheless, the iPhone 17 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases in recent years, continuing Apple's legacy of innovation and excellence in smartphone technology.