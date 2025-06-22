Live
iPhone 17 to arrive in new colours, 120Hz display also expected
Apple may launch iPhone 17 in Purple or Green, with one color making the final cut. 120Hz display likely, but ProMotion stays exclusive to Pro models.
Apple is reportedly testing two new color options for the upcoming iPhone 17 — Purple and Green. While both are being evaluated internally, only one of them is expected to make it to the final release. As of now, Purple appears to be the leading contender.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro may also get a refresh with a new Sky Blue variant, aiming to keep things visually fresh for the premium lineup.
Beyond color changes, the bigger buzz surrounds display upgrades. Recent reports suggest that both the iPhone 17 and the new iPhone 17 Air — expected to replace the Plus model — will finally feature 120Hz displays. However, Apple will keep the high-end ProMotion technology exclusive to the Pro series.
