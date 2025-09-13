iPhone Air First Impressions: Apple’s Slimmest iPhone Balances Style, Power, and Bold Choices

Apple’s latest addition to the iPhone 17 lineup, the iPhone Air, made its debut at the September 9 Awe-Dropping launch event. Branded as Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet, it immediately drew attention both for its daring design and for the skepticism surrounding its practicality. After spending some hands-on time with the device, here’s a closer look at what it offers.

Design and Display

At just 165 grams and 5.6mm thick, the iPhone Air feels incredibly light yet sturdy. Apple has opted for a titanium frame on the Air, while reserving aluminum for the Pro series this year. The glossy mirror finish may divide opinions, but the build itself feels premium and resilient—Apple even demonstrated that it can withstand up to 60 kilos of bend force.

The Ceramic Shield glass on both the front and rear enhances durability, with Apple claiming three times the scratch resistance. The new plateau-style camera housing is a fresh design choice aimed at accommodating the battery and the A19 Pro chip.

The 6.5-inch 120Hz ProMotion display is vibrant, fluid, and now boasts up to 3000 nits peak brightness, ensuring excellent outdoor readability. For a phone this slim, the immersive display feels both bold and refreshing.

Performance and Software

Powering the iPhone Air is Apple’s A19 Pro chip, featuring a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU, promising flagship-level performance. It easily handles gaming and AI-driven tasks, though its main appeal seems geared toward daily use rather than professional workloads.

Connectivity gets a boost with Apple’s N1 Wireless networking chip, enabling Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, while the new C1X modem is twice as fast and 30% more power efficient than its predecessor. Together, these upgrades aim to balance speed with extended battery life.

The phone ships with iOS 26, complete with Apple Intelligence integration. While early impressions suggest potential, much will depend on how Apple refines software updates in the months ahead.

Camera Upgrades

The iPhone Air keeps things simple with a 48MP Fusion rear camera, offering multiple focal lengths up to 35mm and optical-quality 2X shots for portraits. While not as versatile as the Pro lineup, it still promises reliable everyday photography.

The front camera, however, is a standout. Apple has introduced its first 18MP square sensor for the Centre Stage camera, enabling wider fields of view, landscape selfies, and improved stabilization with 4K recording. With AI-driven auto-orientation, it’s particularly appealing for creators and group shots.

Battery and Verdict

Fitting a battery into such a slim design is no small feat, but Apple insists the iPhone Air can comfortably deliver a full day’s use. Adaptive Power Mode learns user habits to optimize efficiency, and a new 4000mAh MagSafe battery pack adds up to 40 hours of video playback for those needing extra endurance.

At a starting price of ₹1,19,900, the iPhone Air’s appeal lies in its slim profile and uncompromised performance. Yet, many may find the Pro models a better investment with superior cameras and larger batteries. Ultimately, the iPhone Air is Apple’s stylish bet on minimalism—ideal for those who value design innovation as much as raw specs.