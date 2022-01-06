iPhone Price cuts announced for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11

Did you buy an Apple iPhone in 2021? Now you can grab the best offer! The year 2021 was filled with new launches and deals on smartphones, and the trend has continued into 2022. Apple has done its best to seize the opportunity by offering discounts on some of its best-selling models. In what should be good news for fans, Apple's iPhone price drop opportunity is still alive! Price drops for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 have been announced, and buyers have a chance to grab some fancy deals for themselves.

These price cuts make expensive iPhones accessible to a broader audience of phone buyers. However, if you couldn't take advantage of the price cuts and discounts offered in 2021, you still have a chance to do the same now. Smartphone brands lower the cost of phones (both older and newer models) to increase sales and compete as fiercely as possible with rivals to attract buyers.

These are some of the iPhone models that you can buy from Amazon and Flipkart. However, it can be noted that the prices of iPhones may depend on the variants and the colour you choose. The cost of the iPhone can also vary daily based on availability. Check out the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 price cuts below.

1. Apple iPhone 12 mini: The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 mini in black, white, and blue can be purchased at a discount of ₹ 49,999 on Amazon. The base price of the phone is ₹ 69,900. In contrast, the purple colour of the iPhone 12 mini costs 53,900, the green one costs ₹ 59,900. Similarly, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 mini can be bought at a price of ₹ 54,999 (red), ₹ 64,900 (black, green).

2. iPhone 12: The 64GB (black) variant of the iPhone 12 costs ₹ 59,999 on Flipkart. The phone in blue will cost ₹ 60,499 on the e-commerce website. While on Amazon, the variant can be used for ₹ 63,900. While the 128GB variant costs ₹ 70,900 on Amazon and ₹ 64,999 on Flipkart.

3. iPhone 11: This 64GB variant of the model can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹ 49,900 and the 128GB variant at the cost of ₹ 54,999 on Flipkart.