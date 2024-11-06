iPhone SE 4 Set for 2025 Launch: Expected Upgrades

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to launch in March 2025, and this mid-range model is shaping up to be Apple's most feature-packed SE yet. Following the iPhone 16 series launch, attention has turned to the upcoming SE, which is expected to adopt the sleek design language of its flagship counterpart.

One major change is the display size; the iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to feature a 6.06-inch OLED screen, a noticeable upgrade from the 4.7-inch LCD in the SE 3. This move aligns the SE with Apple's recent trend of OLED displays, enhancing colour accuracy and contrast.

For connectivity, the iPhone SE 4 may debut with Apple's 5G modem, replacing the Qualcomm chips used in previous models. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests this shift signals Apple's aim to phase out reliance on external modems over time.

Security is also being revamped, as the SE 4 could become the first SE model to feature Face ID, abandoning Touch ID. Built using the iPhone 14's chassis, the SE 4 will blend classic and modern design elements.

Additionally, Apple may introduce its new "Apple Intelligence" AI system in the SE 4. This feature requires at least 8GB of RAM, indicating that the SE 4 could come with an upgraded memory capacity to support advanced AI functions.

Finally, the iPhone SE 4 will reportedly embrace USB-C charging, marking Apple's full transition away from the Lightning port. This will make it the first mid-range iPhone with USB-C, aligning with Apple's recent shift in its entire product lineup.