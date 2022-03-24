iPhone SE Price Drop Announced on Flipkart, Get it For Just 15000 Now

Apple recently launched the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022, after which e-commerce websites are offering huge price cuts on its predecessor iPhone SE 2020. The iPhone SE price drop on Flipkart today has made it available for only 15000 on Flipkart. The 2020 iPhone SE is available at a discounted price along with banking and trade-in deals on Flipkart. However, if you want to buy the latest iPhone SE 3, you can also get it with deals and freebies on Flipkart. But yes, it will not cost you less than the iPhone SE 2020. Do you want to know more about the offers on the iPhone SE models? Check it out here.



Flipkart has announced a 37 percent discount on the iPhone SE 2020, so you can get it for Rs. 27,999. But the price of the iPhone can be further reduced with the help of trade-in and bank offers. The iPhone SE 2022 can be purchased for Rs. 27,900 with the exchange. Here is everything you need to know.

iPhone SE 2020 Price Drop on Flipkart:

Apple's iPhone SE with 128GB storage in red colour is available at a 37 percent discount for Rs. 27,999 against its market price of Rs. 44,900 on Flipkart. The price of the iPhone SE 2020 can be further reduced with the help of the trade-in offer available on Flipkart. You can get up to Rs. 13,000 further on the exchange. That is the price of the iPhone SE 2020 which will be reduced to Rs. 14,999. Also, the exchange discount price depends on the model of the phone you are exchanging in and its condition. While the only bank offer provided on the iPhone is unlimited 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

However, if you want to buy the iPhone SE 2020 in a different colour or in different variants, you will have to pay more, as the price of the iPhone and the offers also depends on the variant and colour of the phone.

The 64 GB variant of the iPhone SE is available at a 23 percent discount for Rs. 30,449 and the 256 GB variant is available for Rs. 45,049 at a reduced price of 17 percent. You can take advantage of the same exchange and bank offer in these variants as well.

iPhone SE 3 Price Drop on Flipkart:

If you want to buy the latest iPhone SE 2022, you can get it for Rs. 43,900 without any discount or price reduction. Do not be disappointed! You can reduce the cost of the iPhone with the help of trade-in and bank offers.

You can get Rs. 16,000 discount if you buy the iPhone SE 3 instead. This means that the price of the iPhone can be reduced to Rs. 27,900 for the 64GB variant in black on Flipkart.

The banking offers provided on the iPhone include Rs. 2000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards; Rs. 2000 instant discount on credit and debit cards from Kotak Bank; and 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. You will also get a free 6-month subscription to Gaana Plus.



