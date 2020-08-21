iPhones with banned Fortnite sold for a whopping $ 10,000 on eBay

Shortly after Apple removed the popular Fortnite video game from its App Store for allegedly violating in-app payment guidelines, hundreds of iPhones are now listed on eBay, advertising the installed Fortnite app as a purchase benefit. An iPhone X was bundled with the game pre-installed with a starting price of $ 10,000, AppleInsider reports.

"That appears to be on the high end since others ranged from a few hundred dollars to several thousand".

An iPhone 8 with Fortnite installed that has two offers of more than $ 4,000. Currently, an iPhone SE 2020 with Fortnite is costing $ 345, and an iPhone XS with Fortnite is $ 233.

Epic Games said that Apple is threatening to cancel its developer account by August 28, which would isolate the company from iOS and macOS development tools. As per Apple, Epic Games has grown into a multi-million dollar business that reached millions of iOS customers globally.

"Upon further review of the activity associated with your Apple Developer Program membership, we have identified several violations of the Apple Developer Program License Agreement. Therefore, your Apple Developer Program account will be terminated if the violations set forth below are not cured within 14 days," Apple said in a letter to Epic.

Released in 2017, Fortnite features a battle royale format in which 100 players compete to survive as the last player standing on a remote island. The famous game has accumulated a vast following of 350 million players and is available on multiple platforms.