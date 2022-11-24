iQOO 11 5G launch on December 2: Design and Specifications

The iQOO 11 is set to launch in two countries soon, and the brand has teased the design of its premium 5G phone before the official unveiling. The device will be reminiscent of the iQOO 7 Legend smartphone due to the similarity in design. The official images also revealed some of the main features of the iQOO 11. Here's everything we know about the new iQOO phone's debut in India.



Official renders have confirmed that the device will be offered a white finish with BMW Motorsport-inspired stripes. This has been present in almost all previous versions, and the company has mainly changed the location and shape of the rear camera module.

Based on the renders, it also appears to have a leather finish on the back. It is still being determined if the company will have a leather finish on all models. The company is expected to announce two variants: the iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro, and a Pro Legend model.

The render also confirmed that the new iQOO 5G phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Whether all models will use the same chipset under the hood is unknown. The standard model supports 120W fast charging, and the top-end model in the series has 200W charging technology, which is something the rendering suggests. There will be a triple rear camera setup, which will be supported by Vivo's in-house V2 chip for better image processing. The rest of the details still need to be discovered.

Rumours claim that one of the iQOO 11 phones will feature a 6.78-inch screen that will operate with QHD+ resolution. In addition, it will feature an AMOLED E6 display that will reportedly refresh at 144Hz. Under the hood, we may get to see a typical 5,000mAh battery. There could be a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front, a 50-megapixel sensor on the back, and two other cameras.

The iQOO 11 will first arrive in China and Malaysia on December 2. It is then expected to make its world debut. While the company is yet to confirm the launch schedule for the global debut, the device is anticipated to arrive in India in January next year. This means that the launch of the 5G phone could come just after a month.