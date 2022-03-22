iQoo Z6 5G Goes on Sale! Find availability, price and specifications

The newly launched iQoo Z6 5G is on sale from today, March 22, in India. iQOO has launched the new edition at a starting price of Rs. 13,999. The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 6.58-inch 120Hz display. The smartphone first went on sale today in India at 12:00 p.m. on the Amazon India website and iQOO official website. Check price, specifications and availability here.

iQoo Z6 5G availability, price and sale offers

iQoo Z6 5G is available in India in three storage variants: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The base variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs. 15,499, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999 and the top variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs. 17,999.

You can get the iQoo Z6 5G in Dynamo Black and Chromatic Blue colour variants. Buyers can even avail of an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 in credit cards from HDFC Bank, as well as Rs. 1,5000 trade-in discount and a free EMI option for up to nine months on Amazon India.

iQoo Z6 5G Specifications

iQoo Z6 5G is equipped with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2408 × 1080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon processor powers it. 695 5G along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 2GB of extended RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. The device is based on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 and has a five-layer liquid cooling system for thermal management of games.

The iQoo Z6 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. However, the 2-megapixel Bokeh is only available in 6GB and 8GB variants. On the front, the phone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The iQoo Z6 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm jack, 5G connectivity, and a fingerprint sensor.



