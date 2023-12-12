itel Pushes Boundaries in the budget segment with the A05S launch

itel, a leading smartphone brand of Bharat, has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the itel A05s. Priced attractively at INR 6,099 the A05s packs a punch with features like a large 6.6-inch HD+ drop display, 4000mAh battery, 8MP AI cameras, and more. The A05s sports a slim body in four beautiful colour options - Crystal Blue, Glorious Orange, Meadow Green and Nebula Black.

Powered by a 1.6GHz processor and 4GB of RAM, the A05s delivers smooth performance for calling, web browsing, video watching, casual gaming and more day-to-day tasks. It packs a generous 4000mAh battery for the power users, while it’s generous 64GB ROM will enable the most ardent media enthusiasts. The large 6.6-inch HD+ water drop notch display has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, offering an immersive viewing experience.

On the camera front, the A05s features a 8MP rear camera to capture clear photos and videos, coupled with a 5MP selfie camera with AI beautification modes for the best selfies. Additional highlights include a rear fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, dedicated micro SD card, dual 4G VoLTE support, and other connectivity options.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, itel India said, “We are thrilled to launch the new A05s that offers the perfect blend of style and everyday usability. The A05s is the culmination of our efforts to take the digital India initiatives to new heights. Packed with a best-in-class display, battery, cameras and a trendy design in four attractive colours, the A05s will strike a chord with consumers looking for an affordable yet feature-loaded device.”

The itel A05s will be available across leading retail stores at a price of Rs 6,099.

itel A05s