January 19 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on January 19, 2022. Let's begin...

Qualcomm Announces iSIM Tech in Partnership with Vodafone and Thales

Chip-maker Qualcomm has demonstrated a working smartphone featuring the next-gen integrated SIM (iSIM) technology in partnership with Vodafone and Thales.

Kodak Launches Magsafe Wireless iPhone Chargers for Cars and Homes in India

Kodak, the renowned US-based photography company, collaborates with an Indian company, Georgian Enterprises, to launch wireless chargers for the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series in India. The two Kodak WCM101C wireless car chargers have an introductory price of Rs 2499.

Samsung Leaks a New Notched Tablet on its Website

It is believed to be the next Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and it may be announced next month. If these unofficial details are to be believed, the Android tablet will sport a 14.6-inch OLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2960x1848 resolution.

India to Introduce e-Passports with Microchips

The Ministry of External Affairs is all set to introduce microchip-based electronic passports for its citizens. India has already issued about 20,000 official and diplomatic e-Passports, which contain an embedded electronic microprocessor chip.

Apple was the most popular brand worldwide in Q4 2021

A Canalys report shows that Apple was the world's most popular manufacturer in the fourth quarter of 2021, with a 22 percent market share globally, followed by Samsung. The report also said that the Apple iPhone 12 was the most popular iPhone throughout the year, with a 40 percent market share.

YouTube to Stop Making Most Original Shows

YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl announced the changes today in a statement on Twitter. Going forward, the company will only fund shows that are part of the Black Voices and YouTube Kids Funds.

WhatsApp Update: New Features Revealed; Know How to Use

WhatsApp is testing new features for its next update. Learn how you can try some of them right now. WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, has revealed the features. Read on to find out what features will be added in the new WhatsApp update and how you can access them right now.