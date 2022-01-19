WhatsApp Update: New Features Revealed; Know How to Use

WhatsApp will introduce several new features in its latest update. However, before they reach everyone, all these new WhatsApp features are released for testing before their general release. New features are tested through the WhatsApp beta to ensure they work properly. New features are added to the available WhatsApp app only after successful execution during the beta testing period.



WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, has revealed the features. Read on to find out what features will be added in the new WhatsApp update and how you can access them right now.



Whatsapp Update: New Features



1. WhatsApp will introduce new colours for chat bubbles when using a dark theme on the desktop.

2. The app is testing a new feature in iOS beta to enable and disable reactions to messages. You can find this setting in Settings > Notifications.



3. Another new feature is a unique global voice memo player that will be released in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS. This will allow you to continue listening to voice memos even when you switch to a different chat. This feature is also expected to roll out to Android soon. However, it is available in the beta version for iOS, and only selected users can use it.



4. WhatsApp has introduced advanced search filters for people using WhatsApp Business beta on Android and iOS. It will filter your chats and messages using special search filters, including contacts, non-contacts, and unread.



5. There are some more features in testing, such as drawing editor update and image blurring for iOS and Android. But it is not available for testing.



New WhatsApp features implemented for the beta application: Know how to use



- Go to Google Play on your Android and search for WhatsApp.

- Next, scroll down the page until you see "Become a beta tester."

- Tap the "I'm in" button and click "Join" to confirm.

- Now, wait to download WhatsApp beta for your smartphone and update to the app's beta version.

- Once done, you can check all the new features implemented for WhatsApp beta version.