Samsung Leaks a New Notched Tablet on its Website

A Samsung support page for, of all things, Bixby gave us our first official look at the company's next flagship tablet. The image, which was spotted by 91Mobiles, shows a familiar-looking Samsung smartphone next to a very unfamiliar-looking tablet, complete with a notch in the display that Samsung wildly mocked when it was first introduced in the iPhone X. Reports suggest that this new tablet may be called the Samsung Galaxy. Tab S8 Ultra, and may get announced next month.

The design displayed in the image on Samsung's site corresponds to unofficial versions of the tablet released last October, leaked images from December, and leaked WinFuture details from this month. If these unofficial details are true, the Android tablet will sport a 14.6-inch OLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2960x1848 resolution. That notch is believed to house two 12-megapixel selfie cameras. It's not very clear what the second sensor might be for, but other devices have added ultra-wide cameras for group selfies.

Internally, the tablet is said to run Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, along with an 11,200mAh battery, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. Support for the S Pen is believed to be included, and optional 5G and two rear cameras (a 13-megapixel main camera and a 6-megapixel ultrawide).

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will reportedly sit at the top of a three-tablet lineup, which includes the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus. All three tablets are believed to be powered by the same processor and feature S Pen stylus support, but the S8 Plus is reported to have a smaller 12.7-inch OLED screen and a 10,090mAh battery, while the base S8 might have an 11-inch LCD screen and an 8,000 mAh battery.

There's no official word on when the new line of tablets will appear, but with the Galaxy S22 line launching on February 8, it wouldn't be surprising to see these tablets launch alongside it. The announcement may come at a very different time of year than its predecessors, which were released in late 2020.