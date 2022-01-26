January 26 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on January 26, 2022. Let's begin...

iPhone users can pause the recording of voice messages in WhatsApp

WhatsApp has finally implemented pausing and resuming voice messages while recording. However, this feature has been rolled out only for iOS users. Try it out by swiping up to lock a recording and then tapping the "pause" and "resume" buttons, says the app's description on the App Store.

Google Pixel Watch: Know all about the smartwatch from Google

Google to make its first foray into the smartwatch market, releasing its first OS-based watch. The latest report says it'll arrive in May 2022, so can buy the new smartwatch next year.

Tata Sky is now Tata Play! Offers OTT packages and more

Tata Play is the new name of Tata Sky. There are new service updates as well as new additions. The list of OTT services will also include, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022: What to Expect

It is widely rumored that Samsung will introduce the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as the new phone in the Samsung Galaxy Note series this year, something that the company's president has also hinted at.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked Event is Scheduled for February 9

This year we expect to see the S22 series debut with a more Note-like Ultra. Samsung confirms a date and time for its next Galaxy Unpacked event: Wednesday, February 9 at 10 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT.

Republic Day 2022 - Google Doodle Reflects Unity in Diversity

As India celebrates the 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022, Google Doodle today showcased the culture of the country in its Republic Day 2022 Google Doodle.

Google surpasses helping 10 mn people, businesses in pandemic

Google said it has helped more than 10 million people and businesses across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa during the pandemic. In June 2020, the tech giant set a target to help 10 million people and businesses find jobs, digitise, and grow by the end of 2021.