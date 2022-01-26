Tata Sky is now Tata Play! Offers OTT packages and more

Tata Sky is no more! The company has now been rebranded as Tata Play, with a major revamp of its services. Existing Tata Sky customers will quickly switch to the new services and see the new branding efforts reflected throughout the interface. Tata Play has also joined Netflix in offering new OTT-focused channel packages.



Tata Sky's new rebranding will be available to viewers starting from January 27.

According to Tata Play rebranding, all other associated Tata Sky services have also been rebranded. "Our broadband business with a 100% fiber network offers impressive speeds, which is why we changed the name to Tata Play Fiber. In recent years, OTT has gone mainstream, leading us to create an aggregator app called Tata Play Binge, which today hosts content from 13 leading OTT apps through a single user interface, while offering the flexibility of a one-time subscription and payment," said Harit Nagpal. , General Manager and CEO: Tata Play Ltd.

Tata Play renews its services!

"We recently announced the Tata Play Binge Combo Packs – an inventive bundled offering that, for the first time, is providing the best of broadcast channels and OTT apps in one integrated pack, making entertainment consumption further consumer friendly," he shared.

Furthermore, Tata Play has also added Netflix as an additional added service to its bouquet of offerings. The new Binge Combo packages will now include TV channels and subscription to OTT services in one combined package. The list of OTT services will also include Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. These new combo packs will start at a monthly price of Rs. 399.



Moreover, Tata Play will waive off charges for its services. "We are making service visits free for all customers starting today, and our de-active DTH customers can continue to recharge and get restarted on the platform with No reconnection charges," says Tata Play.



"Tata Sky leveraged its market leadership in its core business to create an ecosystem of content delivery by foraying into OTT and Broadband. We believe it is time for a brand identity that resonates beyond our DTH business," explains Harit Nagpal. "I thank Tata Sons and The Walt Disney Company for backing this business, which over the years has expanded to 23 million households and made our content distribution platform a formidable player in the market," he further added.