Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked Event is Scheduled for February 9

Samsung confirms a date and time for its next Galaxy Unpacked event: Wednesday, February 9 at 10 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT. The invitation features a capital letter "S" with the words "The Epic Standard", hinting that we can expect to see the Galaxy S22 series debut on the live stream, to no one's surprise. Samsung had already hinted that a new S-series Ultra device would be coming in February, one that will likely absorb the Note series.



As is often the case, the S22 leaks have been going strong over the last month. From the looks of it, the S22 Ultra will have a silo for the S-Pen stylus, like the Note (did it?), and the S22 is rumored to have a slightly smaller 6.1-inch screen compared to the 6.2-inch S21. Inch panel. Leaks so far don't suggest any major features or design changes with the S22, just a few updates to keep up with the 2022 flagship class.

If that's convincing enough, you can go ahead and pre-order the next Galaxy phone. But if you want the full details straight from Samsung, you'll need to tune in to its live stream on February 9 on Samsung.com.



