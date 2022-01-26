Republic Day 2022 - Google Doodle Reflects Unity in Diversity

Republic Day 2022 Google Doodle: As India celebrates the 73rd Republic Day today, the Google India homepage has depicted the different elements of the parade taking place on the Rajpath in New Delhi and comprises symbols representing the country's culture. Republic Day 2022 Google Doodle today shows the different animals in the parade, including an elephant, a horse, a dog, a camel, and a red board; the parade road; a saxophone as part of the iconic camel-riding band; pigeons; and the tricolors of the national flag to represent the rich culture and heritage of India.

On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into force, and thus the day commemorates India's transition to an independent republic. The day is also celebrated as the anniversary of the declaration of Purna Swaraj (total freedom) by the Indian National Congress in 1929.

Republic Day celebrations take place over three days comprising cultural events to honor the resilience, history, and diverse social fabric of the world's largest democracy. However, today's largest official display of national pride in the Republic Day Parade on Rajpath in New Delhi. The parade features afloat for the Indian states and dozens of bands, folk dancers, and defense forces.

This year, the parade will take place under the shadow of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. With Omicron cases on the rise across India this year, only a few people are able to physically attend the parade. However, although only a few people can witness the Republic Day parade along Rajpath, others can also be a part of it virtually. The Ministry of Defense broadcast the parade live at Doordarshan and PIB's YouTube channel.

The parade ceremony begins with a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he leads the nation in paying tribute to fallen soldiers. After that, President Ram Nath Kovind will raise the Tricolor at the Red Fort, followed by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. Tags: Google Doodle, Republic Day, Republic Day 2022