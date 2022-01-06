January 6 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on January 6, 2022. Let's begin...

iPhone Price cuts announced for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11

Amazon and Flipkart have announced significant price drops for Apple's iPhone across iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11.

CES 2022: Sony's Electric SUV, PlayStation VR 2; Dell XPS 13 Plus, and More

At CES in Las Vegas, the first day of CES 2022 was packed with everything from Samsung's $ 899 portable projector, Dell's futuristic XPS 13 Plus, to amazement from Sony.

Reliance Jio Reintroduces Rs 499 Prepaid Plan

Find all about the new Rs 499 prepaid plan and the Jio Happy New Year offer which is now available for a few more days.

Fossil promises to bring Alexa to its smartwatches soon As for when Alexa will arrive, you will have to settle for "arrive soon." But when it comes, you will at least be able to choose between digital assistants.

Alert! Want to Download Telegram? Beware of Bogus Telegram Apps

Be careful while downloading the Telegram app! These Bogus Telegram apps are reported to be hacking into devices and stealing user data.

VR/AR Headset Shipments Will Increase 10X to Surpass 100 Million Units by 2025

Extended Reality (XR) headset shipments are projected to grow about 10 times from 11 million units in 2021 to 105 million in 2025, a new report has said.

24th Conference to Discuss Digital Governance in Post-Pandemic World

The 24th Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) 2020-21 is set to discuss on the theme of "India's Techade: Digital Governance in a Post Pandemic World".