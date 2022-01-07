January 7 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on January 7, 2022. Let's begin...

WhatsApp 10 Upcoming Features in 2022 in Pictures

Here are the upcoming WhatsApp features that may roll out in 2022.

Almond Solutions introduces unlimited leaves and WFH policies

After raising seed funds last month, the customer engagement tech firm now aims to restructure its HR policies to create a healthy and stress-free work culture for its employees.

Trump's Truth Social App to Apparently Launch in February

The App Store says Trump's Truth Social App will be available on 21 February 2022. The app is being developed by Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), Trump's new media company run by former US Representative Devin Nunes.

CES 2022: TCL Wins Top Innovation Awards; Check Out

TCL won the "Innovation Award of Mini LED Display Technology" for its TCL OD Zero Mini LED 8K TV X925 PRO; "The Most innovative Award of The Year" for its TCL NXTWEAR AIR and the "Eye Protection Innovation Award of The Year" for its TCL NXTPAPER 10s.

Amazon and Flipkart Offers Great Discount on Apple iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 price drop has been announced on Amazon and Flipkart. The price of the iPhone can also vary daily depending on availability. Both eCommerce platforms also offer exchange deals on iPhone 11. Check price and offers here.

CES 2022: Samsung Electronics Unveils 'Together for Tomorrow' Vision at CES 2022

The company highlighted its plans to build a more sustainable, customized, and connected future with products and initiatives that minimize environmental impact, cater to consumers' lifestyles, and make smart home experiences truly seamless.

Amazon.in Announces 'Home Shopping Spree' from 7-10 January - Enjoy up to 70% off on Home Shopping Spree during the festive season: Home Appliances, Kitchen Appliances, Sports & Fitness, Furniture, Lightings, Toys & much more

- 10 % instant discount with CITI Credit & Debit cards & EMI