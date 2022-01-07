Trump's Truth Social App to Apparently Launch in February

As per a listing on the App Store, former President Donald Trump's new social network, Truth Social, will get launched on iOS on February 21 (That's Presidents' Day if you didn't know. Subtle). The app is being developed by Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), Trump's new media company run by former US Representative Devin Nunes.

Truth Social looks more like a Twitter clone, based on the screenshots listed on the App Store. The profile page shown in a screenshot resembles almost exactly Twitter's, and the posts look to have icons for favorites, replies, retweets, and sharing. (Truth Social describes each post as a "truth" in the app description. The retweet equivalent is seemingly called a "re-truth").

The Twitter-like design of the social network is certainly not a coincidence. Twitter was Trump's favorite megaphone for years until it was banned permanently in January 2021, shortly after the January 6 uprising in the US Capitol. Then, in May, it launched what was essentially a blog where he posted. Concise comments the size of Twitter, but it was not as popular as his old Twitter account and was closed after less than a month of its launch. In October, Trump sued Twitter in an attempt to reinstate his account.

It is unclear if February 21 will also be when Truth Social will be available on the web and Android. If you want to visit the Truth Social website right now, there is only a button to reserve the free app on the App Store, fill out a form, and join a waiting list. It's unclear if the social network will be invitation-only when it launches.

Truth Social has already got launched in beta version for "guests only," Trump shared as part of a December announcement about TMTG's partnership with video-sharing site Rumble (which will provide streaming and video technology for Truth Social).

We all know that the Social Truth has already created some controversy. Truth Social is created using Mastodon's source code. Still, in October, Mastodon released a statement saying that Truth Social was violating Mastodon's software license because Truth Social claimed it was proprietary and did not share its source code. Mastodon shared that it sent a formal letter to Truth Social's chief legal officer asking him to share the source code, and sinc then Truth Social has added an "Open Source" section to its website.