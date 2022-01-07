Almond Solutions introduces unlimited leaves, and WFH policies

New Delhi: Empowering its employees and allowing them to avail work-related flexibility, Almond Solutions, an emerging customer engagement tech firm has introduced an unlimited leave policy and a hybrid work module for its staff. The new policies have been implemented from 1st January 2022, and have been adopted by Almond to create a healthy and quality work culture and to enhance employees' motivation, work experience, productivity, and longevity in the organisation.

Enabling brands, companies and corporations with its innovative tech-based solutions since its inception, Almond has also closed its seed funding last month from HEXA Global Ventures, a Texas (US) based investment firm. As a new-age organization that has achieved professional success amidst India's growing start-up ecosystem, Almond is reshaping the working environment for the employees. With its core belief in innovation, autonomy, quality and flexibility at the workplace, Almond has developed an HR culture where it hopes none of its employees ever land up in situations of unmanageable stress, burnout, and no-time-for-personal-activities, especially in today's competitive times. The company infuses a 'mantra' in its employees that work is a two-way responsibility where office duties are performed with complete commitment and employees get the flexibility they deserve. The new policies are applicable to all the employees of Almond Solutions.

Talking about the new policies, Mr Abhinav Jain, CEO, & Co-Founder, Almond Solutions said, "Our employees are literally the backbone of our company and it is our top priority to ensure that they remain physically and mentally healthy. We introduced an unlimited leave policy to allow them to stay off work as long as they want and spend time with their families to de-stress and refresh. At the same time, unlimited WFH will let people stay at home and work from there and visit the office when necessary. All of these policies have been made keeping in mind that teams and managers make sure the work doesn't get affected."

"We believe in creating a quality work culture for our staff. Our employees belong to the next generation workforce and we believe they are smart enough to avail these flexible benefits without compromising work and putting undue pressure on their colleagues. We are sure that they will manage their work responsibly and will be able to create their own work-life balance with the support of these new policies", he added.

The Gurugram based company offers SaaS and PaaS based customer engagement solutions for corporate and brands. Established in 2018, Almond remained in stealth mode to cater to brands, corporate, media, and not-for-profit organizations with its innovative customer engagement tech platform. The company has already registered over 70% per cent YOY growth and is now expanding to other countries in 2022. With over 100 employees currently, Almond is on an expansion spree and has doubled its workforce in the last one and half years and plans to triple the number of employees by 2024.

About Almond Solutions

Almond Solutions is a marketing technology company that builds customer engagement solutions and platforms. Founded in 2018 by Abhinav Jain and Apurv Modi, Almond Solutions is a part of the ATechnos group, a leading organization in gaming, IoT, and content distribution. Almond's engagement tech platform provides video, virtual, and digital engagement modules, last-mile digital solutions, and mar-tech products & services.