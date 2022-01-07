Amazon.in Announces 'Home Shopping Spree' from 7-10 January
- Enjoy up to 70% off on Home Shopping Spree during the festive season: Home Appliances, Kitchen Appliances, Sports & Fitness, Furniture, Lightings, Toys & much more
- 10 % instant discount with CITI Credit & Debit cards & EMI
Start the New Year with Amazon.in 'Home Shopping Spree' today and avail up to 70% off on a wide selection of home essentials including home & kitchen appliances, cookware & dining, furniture, toys, and much more. Customers can organize their home or kick-start their fitness journey, reach the goals set for the year and save more while doing it. Customers can look forward to new savings on some of the top brands such as Bajaj, Havells, Cello, Wipro, Scotch Brite, Sleep Company, HIT, Vega, and Lifelong with coupons offering cashback, affordable no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and an additional 10% instant discount on CITI Credit & Debit Bank Cards & EMI till January 10, 2022.
Here are some products customers can choose from on Amazon.in's 'Home Shopping Spree'. All offers & deals are from participating sellers.
Top offers on Kitchen & home appliances
Up to 60% off Kitchen & home appliances
- Starting INR 75 | Kitchen Storage
- Starting INR 499 | Water bottles & flasks
- Starting INR 29 | Choppers, Knives & Kitchen tools
- Starting INR 399 | Dinner sets
- Starting INR 2199 | Geysers
- Top offers from top brands: Eureka Forbes, Bajaj, Havells & more
Top offers on Cookware & Dining:
- Up to 50% off | Cooking Essentials
- Up to 70% off | Cookware, Kitchen Storage, and dining
Top offers on Home décor, Furnishings & Furniture
- Up to 70% off | Home Furnishings
- Starting INR99 | Home decor
- Up to 60% off | storage solutions
- Up to 60% off | lighting solutions
- Starting 399 | blankets, quilts & comforters
- Best deals on Furniture from top brands like Hometown, Home Centre, The Sleep Company, Duroflex & more
- Up to 60% off on Cozy seating furniture
- Starting 449 | Office chairs, desks & more
- Up to 60% off | Comfortable sleeping with beds, mattresses & more
- Starting INR 8,799 | Dinner Sets
- Up to 60% off | Furniture & mattresses
Top offers on Appliances:
- Up to 50% off | Water Purifiers
- Starting 999 Juicer mixer grinders
Top offers on Sports & Automobiles
- Up to 65% off | Car, Bike parts & accessories
- Turn your morning Bike Rides Electric | Up To 20% Off on Electric Cycles | Hero Lectro, Triad & More
- Keep a track of your Vitals with Premium Fitness Trackers | GOQii, Garmin, Suunto
- Up to 50% Off on Sporting Essentials | Badminton, Football, Cricket, Table Tennis
- Smart Vital family becomes bigger | Introducing Smart Vital Plus & Smart Vital Lite | Starting Rs.2,499/-
- Achieve your Fitness resolutions with A.in | Up To 75% off on Fitness Equipment
- Starting INR 99 | Vehicle Cleaning Products
- Up to 25% off on Helmets
- Up to 45% off | Car & Bike Tyres
- Up to 45% off | Pressure Washers, Tyre Inflators & more
- Up to 50% off | Car & Bike Accessories
Top offers on Home Improvement, Lawn & Garden Supplies:
- Up to 60% off | Tools & Home Improvement
- Starting 99 | Cleaning supplies, electricals, and more
- Up to 60% off | Bath & Kitchen accessories
- Up to 60% off | Power & Hand Tools
- Up to 40% off | Digital safes & door locks
- Starting ₹72 | Pest control
- Up to 50% off | Barbeque
- Starting ₹69 | Pots & planters
- Up to 50% off | Solar power & gadgets
- Starting ₹69 | Live plants
Top offers on other accessories:
Up to 40% off on Power tools and welding machines Up to 45% off | 3D printers and accessories Starting 199 | Tissues wipes and more Starting 99 | Tapes, adhesives, and more
Top offers on Toys:
- Up to 65% off | Toys & Games
- Minimum 20% off on educational toys
- Up to 50% off | Remote control toys
- Up to 50% off | International board games
- Get party-ready | Party decor starting ₹99
- Find your fun | Card games starting ₹99
Top offers & deals can be viewed here.
Disclaimer: The product details, description, and pricing are as provided by the sellers. Amazon is not involved in pricing or describing the products and is not responsible for the accuracy of product information provided by the sellers. The deals and discounts are provided by sellers and/ or brands to the total exclusion of Amazon.
Disclaimer: Product descriptions, features, and deals are provided by sellers and reproduced as-is.