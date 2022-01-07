Amazon and Flipkart Offers Great Discount on Apple iPhone 11

iPhones are pretty expensive, and not everyone wants to shell out such an immense amount. So, they wait for the discounts to be announced. However, to make it accessible and affordable to many people, Apple reduces or discounts the prices of various iPhone models. Several iPhone models, including iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11, are currently being offered at deep discounts on e-commerce websites Flipkart and Amazon; find details here. So, if you want to buy an iPhone from Apple, this is a great deal for you. Here are the details on the iPhone 11 price drop on Amazon and Flipkart.



However, remember that the iPhone 11 fee will depend on the variants and the color you choose. The price of the iPhone can also vary daily depending on availability. Both eCommerce platforms also offer exchange deals on iPhone 11. Includes the opportunity to trade in your old smartphone to reduce the price of the iPhone 11 further. See iPhone 11 discount details below:



Apple iPhone 11: Discount on Flipkart



At Flipkart, the 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is available in black and red, in color for Rs. 49,999. The other colors of the models were currently out of stock. Additionally, the 128GB and 256GB variants were also sold. So, you need to be quick to get the 65GB variant before it sells out. Flipkart also offers other discount offers as bank and exchange offer on the product.

Flipkart Axis Bank credit cardholders can avail unlimited 5 percent cash back on iPhone 11. While one can get up to Rs. 15,450 discount when you exchange an older phone. However, you must enter the PIN code for your area to check the availability of the exchange offer instead. Also, the price depends on the smartphone model that will change.



Apple iPhone 11: Discount on Amazon



Amazon offers the 256GB variant of the iPhone 11 in red and green color and can be bought at a reduced price of Rs. 62,900. In addition to the price cut, Amazon also offers an exchange offer and a bank offer on the iPhone 11.

With the help of the trade-in offer, buyers can trade in their old smartphones and further reduce the price of the iPhone 11. However, they will first need to enter the PIN code of their place and check the availability of the offer. Buyers can get up to Rs. 14,900 discount with the exchange offer.

While you can get an instant 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1000 in Axis Miles & More Credit Cards Credit card transactions. The minimum purchase value must be Rs. 5000. Ten percent instant discount up to Rs. Three hundred can be used on City Union Bank debit card transactions. The minimum purchase value should be Rs. The instant discount of 350 and 5 percent can be used on the HSBC Cashback card transactions.