Jio comes up with special initiatives for JioPhone users amid pandemic

Mumbai, May 14: Jio has come up with special initiatives for the pandemic period including free 300 minutes of outgoing calls per month for the entire period of the pandemic, to JioPhone users who have not been able to recharge due to the ongoing pandemic.

"We at Jio want to ensure that staying connected remains accessible and affordable for all customers, especially the less-privileged sections of our society," said a company statement.

"Jio working with Reliance Foundation will provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month (10 minutes per day) for the entire period of the pandemic, to JioPhone users who have not been able to recharge due to the ongoing pandemic," it said.

Further, to further enhance affordability, for every JioPhone plan recharged by JioPhone user, they will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free.

Elaborating the offering, the statement said that a JioPhone user recharging with Rs 75 plan, will get an additional Rs 75 plan absolutely free.

"Reliance is committed to standing with every Indian during these challenging times, and will continue to make every effort to enable our fellow citizens to overcome the difficulties created by the pandemic," it added.

The statement, however, clarified that the offer is not applicable on annual or JioPhone device bundled plans.