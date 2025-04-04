Jio Extends 90-Day JioHotstar Mobile Offer: New Deadline and Recharge Plans

Cricket fans have a reason to celebrate, as Reliance Jio has extended its 90-day JioHotstar Mobile offer, allowing users to stream IPL 2025 matches for free. Initially introduced on March 22, the offer was set to expire on March 31, but due to high demand, Jio has extended the deadline to April 15. This extension provides Jio prepaid users another chance to grab the free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, which comes bundled with select recharge plans. However, to avail of this benefit, users must recharge their plans—the subscription is not available as an independent add-on. It does not extend the validity of the base plan.

Jio Prepaid Plans Eligible for the Offer

The JioHotstar IPL 2025 offer applies to all Jio prepaid plans priced at Rs. 299 or higher. The most affordable plan in this category is the Rs. 299 recharge, which includes:

- Validity: 28 days

- Data: 1.5GB per day

- Voice Calls: Unlimited (local, STD, and roaming)

- SMS: 100 per day

- Bonus: 90-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription

While the JioHotstar Mobile subscription remains active for 90 days, users must continue recharging on time to prevent interruptions in IPL streaming.

Jio Data-Only Vouchers for IPL Streaming

For users who don’t want to switch to an entire prepaid plan but still want to enjoy IPL matches, Jio has introduced two data-only vouchers that include the 90-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription:

Rs. 100 Data Voucher

- 5GB of high-speed data

- 90-day Hotstar Mobile subscription

- Post-limit speed: 64 kbps

- Requires an active base plan

- Rs. 195 Data Voucher

15GB of high-speed data

- 90-day Hotstar Mobile subscription

- Post-limit speed: 64 kbps

- Requires an active base plan





These vouchers are perfect for users with an active Jio plan but who need extra data for uninterrupted IPL streaming.