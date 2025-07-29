Jio Launches JioPC: Transform Any Screen into a Desktop, Free 1-Month Trial for JioFiber and AirFiber Users

Today, Jio launched JioPC for JioFiber users and AirFiber users. It’s a cloud-based virtual desktop built for AI-powered computing. It is able turn screen into desktop, giving users access to JioPC features with no upfront cost. This Jio desktop device comes with no maintenance, and there is no lock-in time. JioPC plans start at 599 per month and come with many advantages. Here’s a complete walkthrough to turn your screen into a desktop.

JioPC plans and their availability

JioPC is giving a complimentary JioPC free trial to all JioFiber and AirFiber customers across India. The basic plan starts at 599 rupees per month. It is bundled with two months of JioPC as part of the ₹999 plan.

JioPC launch offers plans of 12-month and 6-month duration with extra advantages. For the 6-month package, which costs 249 rupees, gives access to Jio for eight months. A 12-month package, which costs Rs 4,599, provides fifteen months of services.

JioPC features

JioPC JioPC is cloud-based desktop which is accessible via Jio's set-top box. Users can gain access to AI applications, tools and popular apps and much more through the Jio computing device. Customers will also have the benefit of free access to Adobe Express design and editing tools through this service.

The Reliance Jio PC will run on Jio’s cloud servers, providing users with Ubuntu Linux with quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 100GB of cloud storage. It also comes with network security pre-installed, to help protect users from malware and viruses.

How to use JioPC