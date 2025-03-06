Jio, Vodafone Idea Offer Free JioHotstar Access: Plans, Prices & Activation Details

Jio and Vodafone Idea have introduced select prepaid plans that offer a free JioHotstar subscription, ensuring users can watch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final live without additional costs. These plans also come with various data and validity options to cater to different needs.

Jio Prepaid Plans with Free JioHotstar Subscription

1. Rs 195 Cricket Data Pack

15GB of 4G/5G data

3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription (ad-supported)

HD streaming on one mobile device

Works as an add-on to existing Jio plans

2. Rs 949 Prepaid Plan

84-day validity

2GB daily 4G data + unlimited 5G (where available)

Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day

Free JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 84 days

Access to JioTV and JioCloud

Vi Prepaid Plans with Free JioHotstar Subscription

1. Rs 151 Add-on Plan

4GB data

3-month JioHotstar subscription (valid for 30 days, no service validity)

2. Rs 469 Plan

28-day validity

Unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day

2.5GB daily data + unlimited data from 12 AM to 12 PM

3-month JioHotstar subscription

3. Rs 994 Plan

84-day validity

Unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day

2GB daily data + unlimited night data

3-month JioHotstar subscription

4. Rs 3,699 Plan

365-day validity

Unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day

2GB daily data

1-year JioHotstar subscription

JioHotstar Subscription Plans & Pricing

For those looking to subscribe separately, JioHotstar offers:

Mobile Plan : Rs 149 for 3 months / Rs 499 for a year (1 mobile device, ads included)

: Rs 149 for 3 months / Rs 499 for a year (1 mobile device, ads included) Super Plan : Rs 299 for 3 months / Rs 899 for a year (2 devices, ads included)

: Rs 299 for 3 months / Rs 899 for a year (2 devices, ads included) Premium Plan (Ad-Free): Rs 299 per month (web-only) / Rs 499 for 3 months / Rs 1,499 for a year (4 devices)

Steps to Watch India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final for Free

Users can stream the match live on March 9 by following these steps:

Download and install the JioHotstar app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Open the app and sign in using your Jio or Vi mobile number. If you have recharged with an eligible plan, your JioHotstar subscription will activate automatically.

Jio and Vi’s prepaid plans provide a cost-effective way to enjoy seamless cricket streaming along with additional benefits, ensuring fans don’t miss out on the Champions Trophy 2025 Final action.