Live
- Role and Leadership of Women in the Mining Sector celebrated
- Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro Offer Guaranteed Exchange Value on Flipkart
- Kannada YouTuber MD Sameer Faces Legal Action Over Dharmasthala Rape-Murder Case Video
- UK Condemns Khalistani Extremists' Disruption During Jaishankar's London Visit
- Abhishek Banerjee skips 1st meeting of Trinamool's core committee on screening of voters list in Bengal
- Apple Discontinues M2 and M3 MacBook Air Models as M4 Takes Over
- BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Weds Carnatic Vocalist Sivasri Skandaprasad In Traditional Ceremony
- Lawyer Criticizes Sexist Remarks By Judges During Mediation Sessions
- Trump's Secret Talks with Hamas Before Threats: Key Details Revealed
- Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused On Condition He Marries Survivor
Just In
Jio, Vodafone Idea Offer Free JioHotstar Access: Plans, Prices & Activation Details
Cricket fans can catch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final live without extra charges, thanks to Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) prepaid plans that include a complimentary JioHotstar subscription.
Jio and Vodafone Idea have introduced select prepaid plans that offer a free JioHotstar subscription, ensuring users can watch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final live without additional costs. These plans also come with various data and validity options to cater to different needs.
Jio Prepaid Plans with Free JioHotstar Subscription
1. Rs 195 Cricket Data Pack
- 15GB of 4G/5G data
- 3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription (ad-supported)
- HD streaming on one mobile device
- Works as an add-on to existing Jio plans
2. Rs 949 Prepaid Plan
- 84-day validity
- 2GB daily 4G data + unlimited 5G (where available)
- Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day
- Free JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 84 days
- Access to JioTV and JioCloud
Vi Prepaid Plans with Free JioHotstar Subscription
1. Rs 151 Add-on Plan
- 4GB data
- 3-month JioHotstar subscription (valid for 30 days, no service validity)
2. Rs 469 Plan
- 28-day validity
- Unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day
- 2.5GB daily data + unlimited data from 12 AM to 12 PM
- 3-month JioHotstar subscription
3. Rs 994 Plan
- 84-day validity
- Unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day
- 2GB daily data + unlimited night data
- 3-month JioHotstar subscription
4. Rs 3,699 Plan
- 365-day validity
- Unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day
- 2GB daily data
- 1-year JioHotstar subscription
JioHotstar Subscription Plans & Pricing
For those looking to subscribe separately, JioHotstar offers:
- Mobile Plan: Rs 149 for 3 months / Rs 499 for a year (1 mobile device, ads included)
- Super Plan: Rs 299 for 3 months / Rs 899 for a year (2 devices, ads included)
- Premium Plan (Ad-Free): Rs 299 per month (web-only) / Rs 499 for 3 months / Rs 1,499 for a year (4 devices)
Steps to Watch India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final for Free
Users can stream the match live on March 9 by following these steps:
- Download and install the JioHotstar app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
- Open the app and sign in using your Jio or Vi mobile number.
- If you have recharged with an eligible plan, your JioHotstar subscription will activate automatically.
Jio and Vi’s prepaid plans provide a cost-effective way to enjoy seamless cricket streaming along with additional benefits, ensuring fans don’t miss out on the Champions Trophy 2025 Final action.