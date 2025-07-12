JUST CORSECA Announces Special Amazon Prime Day Offers on Bluetooth Speakers and Earbuds

JUST CORSECA, a renowned brand in audio innovation, is all set for the Amazon Prime Day Sale on Amazon.in. From July 12 to July 14, 2025, customers can avail exciting deals on JUST CORSECA’s range of premium audio products. The lineup includes premium speakers and wireless earbuds - Seagle Bluetooth Speaker, Sushi Shine Bluetooth Speaker, Sushi Albatross Bluetooth Speaker and Sonnet Wireless Earbuds. These products are designed to deliver immersive sound and long-lasting battery in a stylish and travel-friendly design – offering an upgrade to everyday audio experience at pocket-friendly prices.

Speaking about the sale, Ritesh Goenka, Managing Director, Damson Technologies said, “Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity for us to connect with customers across India who are seeking high-quality audio products at cost-friendly prices. At JUST CORSECA, we have always focused on blending innovation, performance and design - and during this sale we are offering our premium range within even easier reach so that more people can enjoy the magic of immersive audio without compromise.”

Bluetooth Speakers on sale -

JUST CORSECA Seagle 30W Bluetooth Speaker:

Retail Price - Rs 2,999 | Sale Price - Rs 1,499

A compact and robust speaker delivering 30W sound output, equipped with multiple playback options including Bluetooth, FM, USB, and Micro SD. It features Bluetooth 5.3, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) capabilities, and up to 30 hours of battery life, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Available in 2 colours.