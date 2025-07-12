Live
JUST CORSECA Announces Special Amazon Prime Day Offers on Bluetooth Speakers and Earbuds
JUST CORSECA, a renowned brand in audio innovation, is all set for the Amazon Prime Day Sale on Amazon.in. From July 12 to July 14, 2025, customers can avail exciting deals on JUST CORSECA’s range of premium audio products. The lineup includes premium speakers and wireless earbuds - Seagle Bluetooth Speaker, Sushi Shine Bluetooth Speaker, Sushi Albatross Bluetooth Speaker and Sonnet Wireless Earbuds. These products are designed to deliver immersive sound and long-lasting battery in a stylish and travel-friendly design – offering an upgrade to everyday audio experience at pocket-friendly prices.
Speaking about the sale, Ritesh Goenka, Managing Director, Damson Technologies said, “Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity for us to connect with customers across India who are seeking high-quality audio products at cost-friendly prices. At JUST CORSECA, we have always focused on blending innovation, performance and design - and during this sale we are offering our premium range within even easier reach so that more people can enjoy the magic of immersive audio without compromise.”
Bluetooth Speakers on sale -
- JUST CORSECA Seagle 30W Bluetooth Speaker:
Retail Price - Rs 2,999 | Sale Price - Rs 1,499
A compact and robust speaker delivering 30W sound output, equipped with multiple playback options including Bluetooth, FM, USB, and Micro SD. It features Bluetooth 5.3, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) capabilities, and up to 30 hours of battery life, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Available in 2 colours.
- JUST CORSECA Sushi Shine 10W Bluetooth Speaker:
Retail Price - Rs 1,699 | Sale Price - Rs 899
Designed for portability, the Sushi Shine offers 10W output along with in-built warm LED lighting. It supports Bluetooth 5.3, FM radio, USB, TF card playback, and TWS pairing with another Sushi Shine unit for a surround sound experience. Available in 3 colours.
- JUST CORSECA 20W Sushi Albatross Bluetooth Speaker
Retail Price - Rs 2,999 | Sale Price - Rs 1,899
The Sushi Albatross delivers immersive, room-filling sound with its 20W output and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, ensuring seamless pairing and high-quality audio streaming. Powered by two 1.5” speakers, it offers a well-balanced audio experience across all frequencies. Its 1800 mAh battery supports extended playtime, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. Available in a single colour option.
Wireless Earbuds on sale -
- JUST CORSECA Sonnet Wireless Earbuds:
Retail Price - Rs 1,699 | Sale Price - Rs 899
Equipped with a 13mm dynamic driver and QUAD-MIC + ENC noise cancellation, the Sonnet earbuds are designed for clear audio and calls. With IPX4 water resistance, Type-C fast charging, and a compact charging case offering three additional recharges, the earbuds provide up to 6–7 hours of playback on a single charge. Available in a single colour option.