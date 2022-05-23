Just Corseca Launches Stallion Wireless Neckband with 100 Hours Battery Life

Just Corseca, a flagship brand of Damson Technologies Pvt Ltd has announced the launch of the Stallion neckband for today's advancing generation. Users can directly click the photographs by a dedicated camera button on the neckband. With its advanced Bluetooth version 5.0, it can be paired easily with any smartphone and other smart devices; uninterrupted Bluetooth connectivity with a working distance of 15 meters, ensures a smooth music experience without any hindrance.



Just Corseca Stallion comes with an 800 mAh battery ensuring a playtime of 100 hours and a charging time of 1.5 hours. Stallion is aimed at fitness enthusiasts, travellers, and those who never compromise with the sound quality and the battery life.

"We have designed Stallion neckband to provide immense satisfaction and comfort to the buyers. Amazing clarity, powerful bass, and long battery life make it unique in the market. This 100-hour playtime Stallion neckband are aimed at the customers who never compromise with the battery life. Users can charge the device once and use it for 100 hours. One can wear the Neckband comfortably during the most intense workouts, biking, hiking, etc. as the neckband stays securely fit and comfortably in." said, Mr Ritesh Goenka, Group MD, Just Corseca "We are known for the passion for quality, design, and innovation in the market and we at Just Corseca keep the innovations on a continuous process. We are confident that this neckband will hit the right chord with Indian users. Be it travel, work, or play, it is engineered impeccably to give the best possible user experience designed for all-purpose."

The neckband is sported with an aesthetical design, which not only looks attractive but also gives a premium impression. It is designed to render continuous music time of up to 100 hours, talk time of 70 hours, and standby time of 400 hours with its super-power-packed 800mAh battery. This super-powered neckband delivers the longest playtime ever in the neckband category. Stallion neckband is ergonomically designed to maximize efficiency while providing the least discomfort with a tangle-free experience when in use. Additionally, it features a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz and 105±3dB sensitivity.

The device comes with an IPX8 rating that prevents it from dust and water. Moreover, it is made with tough silicone rubber, making it suitable for adventure activities and workouts. Users can enjoy 10 hours of music at just 10 mins of charge. The neckband comes with a Type C USB port. It can be worn all day long without causing any discomfort. The neckband is available in grey and black colours. The product comes with 1 unit of Neckband, a USB cable, and a warranty card.

Price, Availability, and Warranty

Just Corseca Stallion neckband is priced at an MRP of Rs. 3,499/– and comes with a warranty of 1 year. The product is readily available for purchase at www.justcorseca.in and all online and offline stores.