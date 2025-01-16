Live
Key Milestones in India’s HealthTech Sector in 2024
India's HealthTech in 2024: Advancing AI, expanding insurance, and inclusive policies drive accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare transformation.
As 2024 draws to a close, India’s healthcare and health insurance sectors find themselves at a pivotal moment. While the nation has made significant strides in medical technology and infrastructure, deep-rooted challenges continue to hinder progress. Issues like affordability, accessibility, and care management remain persistent, underscoring the urgent need for targeted reforms and innovative solutions to ensure quality healthcare for all.
DrSuman Katragadda, CEO of Heaps.ai, spoke with The Hans India about the key milestones in India's HealthTech sector in 2024, highlighting the role of AI, policy advancements, and the need for increased health insurance penetration to ensure affordable, quality healthcare for all.
One of the starkest indicators of these challenges is the low penetration of health insurance in India. Despite numerous efforts, approximately 75% of medical expenses are still paid out-of-pocket, placing an immense financial burden on families and often leading to catastrophic health expenditures. Addressing this issue requires a two-pronged approach: making health insurance more affordable and improving its accessibility. For instance, reducing taxes on health insurance premiums could encourage more individuals and families to invest in their health security, creating a more financially stable system. However, insurance coverage alone is not enough; its success lies in how well it integrates with the broader healthcare ecosystem.
This is where innovation, particularly in the form of artificial intelligence (AI), can play a transformative role. Globally, AI-driven tools like predictive analytics and risk assessment indices are revolutionising patient care, helping healthcare providers and insurers anticipate complications, reduce hospitalisations, and deliver timely interventions. In India, however, the adoption of AI in healthcare remains at a nascent stage. Leveraging AI not only has the potential to enhance patient outcomes but also to optimise resource allocation and reduce costs—a critical factor in a system where affordability is a major concern. Integrating AI into India’s healthcare framework could bridge existing gaps, ensuring that care is both efficient and cost-effective.
Complementing these technological advancements, 2024 also saw a significant policy milestone, with the government extending Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) benefits to include the elderly population. This expansion represents a commendable step toward inclusive healthcare, but its impact will depend on increased awareness and adoption. Encouraging participation in schemes like PM-JAY requires sustained efforts, including public campaigns and collaborative initiatives between the government, private sector, and technology firms. Such partnerships can help bring more of India’s underinsured population into the fold, creating a healthcare ecosystem that leaves no one behind.
As India looks ahead to 2025 and beyond, the road forward is both challenging and full of promise. By addressing foundational issues like insurance penetration, harnessing the power of AI-driven innovation, and ensuring inclusivity in healthcare delivery, the nation has the opportunity to redefine its healthcare landscape. The collective efforts of policymakers, healthcare providers, and technology leaders will be essential in building a system that guarantees affordable, quality care for every citizen. A resilient healthcare framework is not just a necessity for economic progress; it is the cornerstone of a truly equitable and thriving society.