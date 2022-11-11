Killed Twitter's 'Official' label just hours after rollout: Elon Musk

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, said he has "killed" the new 'Official' label for certain verified Twitter accounts just hours after the feature was visible on multiple handles of governments, politicians, officials and media houses.Just hours after the feature went live, he hinted that it simply didn't work. "I just killed it," he said in a tweet replying to a web video producer Marques Brownlee's tweet of the 'Official' label vanishing after a brief appearance.

On Wednesday evening, an 'Official' label with a tick mark in a small circle appeared below the verified Twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several of his ministers, politicians, sportspersons and media outlets. The idea being to mark accounts of government officials, media outlets and other public figures once changes to the platform's blue checkmarks come into force. "We're not currently putting an 'Official' label on accounts but we are aggressively going after impersonation and deception," Twitter said in a tweet.

The world's richest man added: "Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn't. To clear the obvious confusion that the appearance and sudden disappearance of the 'Official' label created, Musk posted a tweet calling himself the 'Complaint hotline operator'. Please mention your complaints below." Esther Crawford, who works on early-stage products for Twitter, then tweeted: "The official label is still going out as part of the Twitter Blue launch - we are just focusing on government and commercial entities to begin with. "What you saw him mention was the fact that we're not focusing on giving individuals the 'official' label right now."