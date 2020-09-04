Kwik Funnels launches SaaS tool to build online stores

Citing the need and importance of going digital, Bangalore-based firm has launched Kwik Funneks – an online platform to develop e-Commerce websites easily and quickly without any coding skills.

Branded as India's Shopify, KwikFunnels online platform allows marketing, selling, and delivering your products and services online without having to hire or rely on a tech team. KwikFunnels enables entrepreneurs, who are not programmers to easily build pages inside of a sales funnel to grow the company online.

This single tool alone facilitates several powerful features such as custom checkout, tracking and analytics, partial Cash on Delivery (CoD), multi-domain, templates. Templates can also be conveniently and swiftly customized as per the need and task. The company's solution is a simple drag and drop page/website builder with all round integrations.

KwikFunnel's CEO Saharsh Mittal said this online platform helped reach combined sales crossing 100cr INR. "Other funnel builders in the market are a bit expensive as one has to pay for every tiny plugin, ending up using three-five software per domain to build complete flows and not to rule out the hardship involved in managing multiple stores and multiple domains with different logins," he added.

Mittal further added, "We are empowering entrepreneurs with tools that allow them to sell anything." With this, the user does not have to pay for the multiple services it avails, KwikFunnels, is the one stop solution for each single issue related to e-commerce and funnels. Building online store is literally hassle-free."

KwikFunnels paves the way for achieving higher conversions and for creating multiple pages for multiple domains from single a dashboard. The software consists of several inbuilt apps like whatsapp chat, facebook chat, payments, discounts, currency switcher, shopping feeds among others, which are required to improve conversions – at one place.

The software accommodates inventory management, more than 1,000 ready-made professional templates. It also allows page hosting, funnel builder, mobile-specific pages, custom domains, SSL.