Last Day of Amazon TV Upgrade Days Sale: Grab Exciting offers on Latest Smart TVs

Amazon has announced the TV Upgrade Days Sale, bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones, accessories, and TVs and also to engage buyers on Valentine's Day which is next week. Customers can enjoy up to 10% off on smartphones, televisions, and smartphone accessories from brands including OnePlus, Blaupunkt, Xiaomi, Samsung, Toshiba, and TCL amongst others. TV Upgrade Days will be live till today only, February 11.



Customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount of up to ₹1500 using Bank of Baroda Credit Cards or EMI payments. They can also avail of exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favorite smartphones & TVs. So hurry up and don't miss this deal.

Westinghouse Televisions - The budget-friendly TVs in the catalog include the 24-inch non-smart LED TV, which is priced at Rs 8,000 and comes with 20W speaker output, 2 speakers, Audio Equalizer, and Automatic Volume Level audio features, and has an HD Ready display of 1366 x 768. No cost EMI option is available starting at Rs 377.

Sony Televisions - The Sony Bravia range will be available starting at ₹28,990. Get 30% off on premium Sony 50-inch 4K Ulta HD Smart LED Google TV is available for as low as ₹77,890. Also, the 50 inch TV has 4 HDMI ports to connect the set-top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices.

Amazon Basics TVs - Get up to 40% off on the Amazon Basics 43 and 50 inch 4K Ultra HD TVs starting at just Rs. 29,999. The Amazon Basics TVs come with built-in 20-watt speakers, Dolby Atmos, and Fire TV. A two-year comprehensive warranty is provided, as is a three-year warranty on panels for malfunctions caused by manufacturing defects.

Samsung Televisions - The Samsung 4K Crystal UHD TV series starts at ₹37,990. The purchase will be more affordable with an additional ₹1,500 discount and up to 18 months of no-cost EMI. Samsung 8 Series 108cm (43 Inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV, which comes loaded with so many specifications like Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant support makes it a smarter choice and is priced at Rs 36,990 in the sale only for today.