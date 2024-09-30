Lava Agni 3 5G Launch on October 4 with 50MP Rear Camera and Dimensity 7300 SoC

Lava has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Lava Agni 3 5G, in India. The new device will make its debut in the first week of October, with the official launch set for October 4 at 12:00 pm IST. Lava revealed this information on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube, giving tech enthusiasts a closer look at Lava's upcoming 5G offering.

The teasers released by Lava show the rear design of the Lava Agni 3 5G, highlighting the camera module and other key features. The smartphone will be available in two colour options and is set to feature a 50-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), according to the teaser images. The device will be available for purchase through Amazon after its release.

The Lava Agni 3 5G is rumoured to come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which is expected to enhance its performance compared to its predecessor, the Lava Agni 2 5G. The smartphone might also feature a 6.78-inch full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience. An intriguing aspect of the phone is the possibility of a secondary display on the rear panel. In terms of design, the Lava Agni 3 5G will have a square-shaped camera module located at the top left corner of its back panel, with the words "50MP OIS" engraved on it, indicating a high-quality primary camera sensor.

The Lava Agni 3 5G is expected to bring significant upgrades over the Lava Agni 2 5G, which was launched in May last year for Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Lava Agni 2 5G features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, along with a quad rear camera setup and a 4,700mAh battery with support for 66W charging.