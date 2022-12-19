Lava X3 launches in India: Price and Specifications

Domestic consumer electronics manufacturer Lava has expanded its smartphone lineup by launching the Lava X3 smartphone in the Indian market. The Blaze Nxt is a successor to the X2 smartphone launched early March.



Lava X3: Price, availability and colours



Lava X3 costs Rs 6,999 for only 3GB RAM and 32GB. Pre-orders for the smartphone will begin on December 20. Furthermore, the company also offers a ProBuds N11 neckband worth Rs 2,999 along with every Lava X3. The smartphone is available in Arctic Blue, Charcoal Black, and Luster Blue variants.

Lava X3: Specifications



Lava X3 offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display panel with a waterdrop notch in the centre of the screen. The screen supports resolutions of 1600 x 720 pixels and has a fingerprint sensor on the back. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The phone has a microSD card slot to expand storage up to 512 GB. Lava X3 runs the stock edition of Android 12 Go.



The smartphone offers a dual rear camera setup consisting of an 8MP primary sensor and a VGA sensor for imaging tasks. The front houses a 5MP selfie shooter. The rear camera is capable of 1080p video recording and features AI mode, Beauty mode, and HDR mode, among others. The device packs a 4000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. Lava X3, according to the company, claims to charge the phone in 165 minutes fully. Last month Lava launched the Blaze Nxt smartphone in India. The Blaze Nxt is named the successor to the original Blaze smartphone released earlier this year.



Lava Blaze Nxt: Price, colour and availability



The latest Blaze Nxt smartphone is priced at Rs 9,299 and is available in Glass Blue, Glass Red and Glass Green colour variants.