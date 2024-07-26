Leading Indian IT firms look to hire 90,000 freshers in FY25 amid strong quarterly results

New Delhi: A robust IT sector earnings in the April-June quarter means that jobs are back and the country’s top tech companies are looking to hire close to 90,000 freshers in the current fiscal.



While IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plans to hire nearly 40,000 freshers in FY25, Infosys aims to recruit around 15,000-20,000 freshers this fiscal.

TCS hired 5,452 employees in the first quarter of FY25, reversing three-quarters of the drop in headcount. The company now employs 6,06,998 people. The attrition rate also came further down to 12.1 per cent in Q1.

According to its chief HR officer Milind Lakkad, the key strategy has been to basically hire from the campus.

“During the quarter, or during the year, some quarter planning of that also happens. We figure out what are the skill gaps we have, and based on that we hire,” he said.

Infosys hired 11,900 freshers in FY24, a 76 per cent drop from more than 50,000 in FY23.

Its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jayesh Sanghrajka said during the Q1 earnings call that they are looking to hire up to 20,000 freshers this year, depending on the growth.

HCLTech plans to hire more than 10,000 freshers from campuses in FY25. It now employs 219,401 people (with a net addition of 8,080 in the first quarter of this fiscal).

According to Wipro’s chief human resources officer Saurabh Govil, the company will complete its backlog of fresher on-boarding in FY25. The IT services major looks to hire around 10,000-12,000 employees during the ongoing financial year.

Tech Mahindra had said earlier that it plans to hire 6,000 freshers in the ongoing financial year.