Leaked! Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS Release Date

The iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India is now part of the previews that Krafton is releasing every two to three days to gain publicity and develop curiosity among users. That's when the company hasn't shared a release date for the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India's iPhone counterpart. A new report has claimed that Krafton will release Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS on August 20 which is after the current reward collection period ends.



At present, Krafton is holding an event on its Battlegrounds Mobile India game to reward players for reaching 48 million, 49 million, and 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The first stage of 48 million is over, and now the company plans to get at least 50 million downloads within this month. According to Insidesport, that will happen on August 20 because that is when the iOS version will arrive.

The post has cited sources familiar with the developments at Krafton for information on the release date, but given its past, these leaks have been mixed. That is why I suggest that you take this information with a pinch of salt. Krafton, while teasing the release of the iOS version, has yet to say anything about the release date.

Battlegrounds Mobile India officially debuted in India in early July after about two weeks of giving early access to players on Android. This release was meant for Android phones only, and that didn't go well for iPhone users who were also looking forward to the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton never said he has no plans for the iPhone, but did mention on the website that the game's iOS counterpart is in development. Krafton said that the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the iPhone would follow an early access schedule, much like what happened with Android.

If August 20 is the actual date for the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton will likely release the Early Access version first. The regular and widely accessible version of the game will be available later.

Android players can currently earn new rewards as part of the ongoing event. Krafton expects 50 million downloads, but there are three stages to collecting rewards. Upon reaching $ 48 million, Krafton promised a scrap x3 supply coupon box. With 49 million downloads, there will be a Classic Coupon Crate Scrap x3 reward. Finally, upon reaching 50 million downloads, Krafton will reward a permanent Galaxy Messenger Set x1. These rewards will also be available to iOS users.