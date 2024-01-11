Leaked Concept Offers Insights into Potential iPhone 16 Features

Following the successful launch of the iPhone 15 series in September last year, attention now turns to Apple's next offering, the iPhone 16. Leaks and rumours surrounding the device have begun circulating, with tipsters providing glimpses into what the new series might entail. A graphic designer named Jia recently shared a digital representation of the iPhone 16, drawing inspiration from the multitude of rumours circulating in the public domain.





iPhone 16 — Concept #2



New Concept based off of new leaks from @MacRumors and @URedditor



🧵 Expand for more info + high quality close ups. pic.twitter.com/GkPUUiGagF — Jia (@upintheozone) January 6, 2024





Design and Upgrades

According to the shared concept, the base model of the iPhone 16 exhibits similarities with the iPhone 12, particularly in the vertical camera placement. This design choice, leaked by a tipster, is speculated to accommodate a rumoured spatial video feature. The continuity in design suggests a potential lack of significant changes in the iPhone 16 series.

The leaked image also showcases a downsized version of the Special Action Button, strategically positioned for various tasks such as live translation and other shortcuts. Another rumour suggests the introduction of a new Capture Button for capturing photos and videos, placed at the side towards the bottom. However, the authenticity of both the placement and existence of this button remains unconfirmed.

In addition to these speculations, reports from BGR indicate that the iPhone 16 Pro models may undergo camera upgrades and feature larger displays, measuring 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches. These enhancements are attributed to the integration of tetraprism lenses and the inclusion of larger batteries.

It's essential to note that the shared concept is solely based on leaks and rumours, lacking official confirmation from Apple. Until the official unveiling of the iPhone 16 series, these speculations offer enthusiasts a tantalizing glimpse into the potential features that might define Apple's future flagship smartphone.