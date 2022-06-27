Leaked! iPhone 15 Screen Size; Forget about iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 launch is just a few months away, but this iPhone 15 leak may have already revealed its features. Several interesting bits and pieces give us insight into the designs and features we can see about Apple's 2023 iPhone series. Previously, a leak suggested that the iPhone 15 series would have a Lightning port, and now a new report gives details about the iPhone 15 screen. GizChina report reveals that the tech giant will also maintain the order of iPhone 14 series display size on iPhone 15!



The iPhone 15 series may continue various designs and features from the iPhone 14 series

We have already heard that the iPhone 14 series will have four smartphone models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the iPhone 14 is speculated to have a 6.1-inch screen, the iPhone 14 Max could have a 6.7-inch screen. The GizChina report suggests that the Cupertino-based tech giant will keep this arrangement for the iPhone 15 series.

Also, Apple will likely bring the pill-shaped notch design to the entire iPhone 15 lineup. Notably, in the iPhone 14 series, only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have the centred pill-shaped cutout.

While the iPhone 14 series is speculated to come with a high refresh rate Apple calls the "ProMotion" display, the report says that the 2023 iPhones will also bring the Pro variants design for the entire lineup. However, the Pro variants may get a further upgrade next year.

Apart from this, it is also speculated that the increased battery power of the iPhone 14 series will continue in the 2023 iPhone lineup. Apple will likely launch the iPhone 15 series in the fall of 2023. However, these are just speculations, and they may be delayed if the company faces any production problems.