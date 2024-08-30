Leaked- iPhone 16 Pro Max Desert Titanium Model Ahead of Launch

As the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 16 series approaches, leaks and rumours continue circulating, offering glimpses of what Apple has in store for its latest flagship devices. One of the most intriguing recent leaks involves a dummy unit of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, revealing a brand-new Desert Titanium colour variant.



A YouTube video by TechBoiler showcased the anticipated Desert Titanium colour of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. While the device shown in the video is a dummy unit, it provides a clear idea of how the new colour variant will look and how it complements the smartphone's overall design. The Desert Titanium has a brown-toned finish, offering a sophisticated and unique look compared to previous colour options. Earlier leaks suggested that the iPhone 16 might feature gold or rose-coloured variants, but this new shade could be a standout option for those seeking something different.





The expectedDesert Titanium colour of the iPhone 16 Pro Max

The video also gives a sneak peek at the design of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which seems to resemble the iPhone 15 Pro Max closely. Notable design elements include the triple camera setup, the Action Button, and the new Capture Button, all of which are expected to carry over to this year's model. Additionally, the device's matte-finish rear panel adds a touch of elegance to the overall aesthetic.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Expected Specifications

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a larger 6.9-inch display, with Apple reportedly using new display technology to further reduce the bezel size, enhancing the viewing experience. The anticipated A18 Pro chipset is powering the device, which is expected to deliver upgraded cores, improved GPU performance, and enhanced NPU functionality to support the latest Apple Intelligence features.

Camera improvements are also expected, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max rumoured to include a new tetraprism lens designed to enhance zoom capabilities significantly. These upgrades and other enhancements suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be a significant step forward in Apple's smartphone lineup.

While the official launch is still days away, the steady stream of leaks has only heightened excitement for the iPhone 16 series. As we count down to September 9, the tech world eagerly awaits what Apple has in store with this year's flagship device.